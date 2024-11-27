Lebanese journalist: “The 60 days of ceasefire mean that Lebanese is under the control of the US”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Many displaced children, innocent civilians are among those injured in Israeli Defense Force (IDF) airstrikes.”

This is according to the High Representative of the EU Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. The statement comes during his visit to the Geitaoui Hospital in Beirut, where the innocent civilians in Lebanon are the target of Israeli occupation forces. According to Borrell, three children a day have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since September.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a journalist in Beruit, Sara Talih Matar, said the bombardment is escalating more each day, and the amount of innocent people being killed is growing at an exponential rate.

“The ceasefire talks highlighted 60 days with complicated conditions, so even if the war ends permanently, the conditions are tough and unfair to the Lebanese – these 60 days mean that Lebanese is under the control of the United States (US), and it only ensures the safety of the Israeli occupation since the move disarms resistance in Lebanon,” detailed Matar.

Furthermore, a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah took effect on Wednesday as hopes for a truce mount. According to US President Joe Biden, the deal between Israel and Hezbollah involves Israeli forces withdrawing from Lebanon over 60 days.

Photo: QudsNen/X