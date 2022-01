LOCAL

The defence lawyer in the Parliament fire case, Luvuyo Godla, says his client is being used as a scapegoat.

Zandile Mafe appeared briefly in a Cape Town court yesterday including charges of housebreaking, theft, and arson.

The case has been postponed until Tuesday.

Godla reacted to the accusation that his client was caught with explosives, and says the state’s claim in order to remand him in custody is unfair and unconstitutional.

He says his 49-year-old client denies all charges.