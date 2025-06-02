Lavender Hill Unites for Child Protection March

The community of Lavender Hill is set to host a special Child Protection Initiative this Thursday, 5 June. The initiative brings together local schools, organisations, and children to champion the safety and well-being of the area’s youth.

The event, which takes place during National Child Protection Week, will feature a united community march led by local leaders and five participating schools: Zerilda Park Primary, Levana Primary, Hillwood Primary, Prince George Drive Primary, and Lavender Hill High School.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, one of the event organisers, Melissa Malan, described the march as a proactive step to foster collaboration and raise awareness.

Malan said learners will take part in activities and chant messages of hope and change as they raise their voices against child abuse and neglect.

“This initiative is in response to the exploitation of children and those who face extreme circumstances of abuse and neglect. It’s aimed at highlighting the urgent need to address the challenges children in Lavender Hill are facing,” she added.

“It’s about bringing the community together — educators, parents, and learners — to take a stand and say: enough is enough. Our children deserve better.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Sourced