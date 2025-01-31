Lavender Hill on high alert after alleged gang leader gunned down in Brackenfell

The community of Lavender Hill remains on edge following the fatal shooting of alleged gang leader Ashley “Essie” Phillips outside Brackenfell police station on Thursday morning (30 January).

Phillips, reportedly the leader of the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang and originally from Lavender Hill, was shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit are actively investigating the incident.

“Reports suggested that at about 9:45 am, unknown gunmen opened fire near a parking area on Brackenfell Boulevard after the man left his Opel LDV and walked in the direction of Brackenfell SAPS offices,” Swartbooi stated.

“The man did not survive this onslaught on his life and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene, and they are yet to be arrested.”

Authorities have yet to establish a clear motive for the attack, but investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF), Nicola Small, expressed concern about the possible repercussions of Phillips’ murder on gang dynamics in Lavender Hill.

“The community is very anxious; the area is quiet, but there is a great law enforcement and police presence on the ground at the moment,” said Small.

“Recently, Lavender Hill has experienced a surge in gang-related violence over the past few weeks, and the murder of ‘Essie’ has heightened tensions.”

Small urged residents to remain cautious but to continue with their daily routines.

“We advise residents to go about their business as normal. Crime fighting is the responsibility of SAPS and law enforcement, and we are doing everything possible to maintain stability in the area. At the end of the day, community safety is our main concern.”

Police have called on anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Listen to the full interview with Nicola Small on VOC Breakfast:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile