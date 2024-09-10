Latest Mpox case is no reason to panic- Health department

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Following the latest confirmed Mpox case in the mother city, the department of health said there is still no cause for concern.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the department, Foster Mohale, said the patient, a 38-year-old man, is currently in a stable condition, isolating at home.

“The patient showed typical Mpox symptoms but had no recent travel history or known contact with other cases. The patient sought medical intervention at a private medical practice on 4 September 2024 after he experienced typical Mpox lesions on the face, trunk, thorax and genitals, and a headache, light sensitivity, sore throat and muscle pain,” Foster added.

Mohale confirmed that the investigation report conducted by the department confirmed that the patient had no recent international travel history nor contact with a suspected or confirmed Mpox case. The outbreak response team in the province has been activated, contact tracing and monitoring activities are ongoing.

Mohale further stressed the importance of contacting a local hospital when experiencing any symptoms linked to Mpox.

“Some of the common symptoms of Mpox include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes). The painful rash looks like blisters or sores, and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin,” he added

The total number of cases reported in the country to date stands at 25 with three confirmed deaths

Image: Pixabay