Latest mass murders on Cape Flats emphasises need for change in several communities

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The latest mass murders on the Cape Flats have left several families mourning with calls mounting for justice to prevail.

This comes amid innocent bystanders continuously losing their lives due to the ongoing gang violence plaguing several communities.

Seven people were murdered in Bishop Lavis, while five others were shot and killed in Atlantis last week.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Llewelyn MacMaster Chairman of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition said the murders emphasised how brazen gangsters have become.

“I think we should be deeply concerned about the mass murders we see. It points out just how bad the state of our communities is and how gangs have upped their game. The availability of guns is an ongoing issue as these are the weapons used to kill our people,” he explained.

MacMaster further stressed that the South African Police Services (SAPS) should act swiftly and ensure that justice prevails.

“The situation is very bad, and many people feel that SAPS should be more responsive when it comes to incidents of this nature. In other provinces we see how SAPS work to ensure that their communities are safe from extortion and murders, and we see their efforts pay off, however we need to do more on the Cape Flats and SAPS cannot do it alone. Local government, community key role players and the broader communities should work together to bring about positive change,” he added.

Listen to full interview below: