Late struggle Poet lifted freedom’s torch in dark times: Rev Weeder

The former Dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, Reverend Michael Weeder says the late renowned struggle poet and writer James Matthews lifted the torch of freedom in the darkest of times.

Matthews passed away in Cape Town at the age of 95.

The poet and writer wrote for a variety of publications and was a fearless writer and poet during the apartheid era.

Weeder says Matthews never walked away from his true identity and was fierce in spirit.

“The poet of James Matthews numbers among the many anthems that served to rally our spirit, and was a touch dawn for courage because he was so exemplary in leading the way of the creatives of a special type.”

Born in District Six, Matthews started working as a journalist and wrote for a variety of publications including the Golden City Post, the Cape Times and Drum magazine as well as serving as the de facto news editor of the Muslim News newspaper in Cape Town.

Matthews published his first poetry anthology in 1972, which was later banned by the apartheid regime.

He was detained at the then-Victor Verster Prison in 1976.

Through his writing, he protested against the apartheid regime and raised consciousness around oppression in South Africa.

Farid Sayed, the former editor of Muslim News, now known as Muslim Views, says Matthews was known to speak for ordinary people through his writings:

“Indeed it is a very sad day, I think for me personally, Mr James Matthews having been my mentor when I joined Muslim News in 1975. He was the de facto editor but I think the nation and people at large will know Mr James Matthews as an activist, poet-activist one who spoke truth to power when radical writing was being suppressed by the apartheid regime. I think the poetry of Mr Matthews was something of when he spoke for ordinary people, and ordinary people also drew courage from his words. And this is how I will remember Mr James and I think the country, the nation will remember Mr James Matthews for his immense contribution, particularly to a radical revolution in poetry. So may his soul rest in peace.”

Earlier President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the passing of acclaimed poet, writer and political activist.

The presidency said in a statement that Matthews was an Esteemed Member of the National Order of Ikamanga – receiving the honour in 2004 for his excellent achievements in literature, journalism and his commitment to the struggle for a non-racial South Africa.

Source: SABC News

Photo: SABC News