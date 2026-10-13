Langa shooting leaves two dead, one hospitalised as community vows to tighten security

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Langa residents were left shocked after a shooting incident on Monday that left two men dead and another victim hospitalised.

The victims were shot while inside a car on Monday evening in Teenage Vuso Street, Zone 5, Langa.

Langa community leader Nomalungelo Bikitsha says community leaders will work to strengthen security in the area by ensuring that Community Police Forum (CPF) members and police officers maintain a visible presence.

“The incident happened around the time people were coming home from work. It was not even dark, yet people were shot in broad daylight in front of children and other members of the public. We do not know what could have caused the shooting, but we will gather more information. It is still too early to establish the details. One thing I can say for sure is that the whole incident was suspicious. The perpetrators knew exactly what they were doing and who they were looking for, given that they shot the victims in front of other people. We have had shootings in the area before, but this incident shocked residents because of the way it happened. We do have programmes aimed at addressing crime in the area. We are under-resourced, but we are doing our best to fight crime,” said Bikitsha.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that Langa police had registered two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following the shooting in Teenage Vuso Street, Zone 5, Langa.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting and, upon arrival, found the bodies of two men, aged 20 and 25, inside a vehicle. The deceased had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. A third victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is the subject of a police investigation, and no arrests have been made at this stage,” said Gwala.

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