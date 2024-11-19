Kungfu World Champion Shifu M.J. Li launches second book: Kungfu Part 2

Renowned Kungfu World Champion and eight-time gold medalist Shifu Muhammad Junaid M.J. Li Chafeker has released his second book, Kungfu Part 2: The Untold History. The highly anticipated work delves into the arrival of Islam in China, the unique evolution of Chinese Muslim Kungfu styles, and Chafeker’s personal journey spanning over two decades, connecting with diverse Muslim communities across China.

The book also explores the historical ties between China, Africa, and the Islamic Empire. It highlights Chafeker’s dedication to empowering African youth through martial arts and provides insights into the origins of the Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship, an annual event he founded. The next championship is set for February 2025 in Cape Town.

A Tribute to Family

Chafeker dedicates the book to his late father, Shaikh Abdullah Chafeker, who passed away in February 2020. The opening chapter, My Father, The Hero, is a heartfelt tribute to his memory. Reflecting on his first book, Kungfu Part 1: My Journey, Chafeker explained how it was dedicated to his late mother, Salma Sireen bint Abdullah, who passed away three months before its 2019 launch.

“Part One was an emotional time,” Chafeker shared. “The concluding chapter was dedicated to my mother, who was my source of inspiration. She was incredibly passionate and emotionally charged, a mix of German and Turkish heritage. People think I’m energetic, but I’m just a fraction of what she was.”

The Kungfu Journey

Kungfu Part 1 chronicled Chafeker’s path to becoming a world champion. “The book told my story—why I chose Kungfu, my experiences in China, and the challenges I faced. I wrote down my journey: training at the Shaolin Temple, learning from grandmasters, and the countless times I wanted to give up but kept going. I wanted to become a national athlete, represent my country, and share my story, but it required relentless hard work,” he said.

Chafeker’s experiences over the past 25 years, from gruelling training sessions to cultural immersion, have informed his storytelling. He described moments of spiritual connection during his travels, including performing Eid Salah in Xinjiang’s Kashgar Masjid alongside over 22,000 worshippers.

“These experiences are unforgettable. In China, I visited mosques built in the early 6th century in honour of the Prophet’s Companions. I also encountered ancient texts highlighting the close relationship between the Tang Dynasty and the Islamic Empire. The Tang Emperor referred to the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu allaihi Wasallam (peace be upon him) as Buddha Mu-gan-moed, meaning ‘chosen,’” Chafeker recounted.

Documenting Islam and Kungfu

While Kungfu Part 1 focused on Chafeker’s personal journey, the second installment elaborates on the rich history of Chinese Muslim Kungfu. “I started meeting Chinese Muslims who practised Kungfu and began documenting their unique styles. Part One only touched on this fascinating history, so Part Two was necessary to provide a deeper understanding,” he explained.

Chafeker expressed gratitude for the success of his first book, which sold over 10,000 copies in just a few months. “A lot of Cape Town’s ulama invited me to mosques to talk about the book and Islam in China. I’m not an alim, but I spoke at 25 mosques, sharing what I’d learned,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The book Kungfu Part 2 is part of Chafeker’s mission to inspire and educate. The upcoming Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship ties into this vision, using martial arts as a tool to empower young Africans.

To promote the new book, Chafeker will embark on a speaking tour starting in Johannesburg in mid-November 2024. He has planned to visit mosques, schools, and organisations, share his journey, conduct Kungfu demonstrations, and discuss the historical and cultural connections between Islam and China.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied