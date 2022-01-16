Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Koeberg announces two five-month long planned outages

Local, NewsNo Comments
The Koeberg nuclear power station has announced two five-month long planned outages for this year. Unit 2 will go offline tomorrow, with unit 1 being taken offline after that. The plans have raised fears of more loadshedding as the national network will be under additional strain. But the power station’s chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Barkardien says the long outages are necessary.


