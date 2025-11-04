More VOCFM News

Khumalo Returns to Madlanga Commission Amid Alleged Hit on Mogotsi

By Rachel Mohamed

Weeks after collapsing while testifying at the Madlanga Commission, SAPS Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo has returned to the witness box. Khumalo, whose illness is unknown, previously detailed the work of the Political Killings Task Team. His return comes amid reports of an alleged hit on businessman Brown Mogotsi, which is linked to police corruption investigations.

Chris de Kock, an independent crime and violence analyst, told VOC News that the events were similar to those seen in American movies.

“I had it that he was finishing his evidence. When he felt sick on that particular day, he still had to provide additional evidence. “He is now providing evidence of the take-down operation.”

He further commended police officers testifying before the commission, noting that many have risked their safety and family lives by coming forward with evidence.

“The issue is those police officers who spoke, from General Mkhwananzi down to these ground-level officers who are doing the work. They’re admirable. I truly believe that these people’s entire lives have changed; their family lives have changed as a result of having to give evidence in front of this commission, and their lives are now in danger. “Their lives are clearly endangered,” stated de Kock

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot

