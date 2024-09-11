Justice Minister denies allegations and faces calls for suspension amid VBS loan scandal

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thembi Simelane, has denied most allegations involving her connection with Gundo Wealth Solutions, asserting that her interactions were legitimate and that the loan she secured had been repaid. Despite her denials, calls for her resignation are growing amid concerns that her presence could impede the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) handling of the VBS Bank scandal.

Speaking on VOC NewsBeat, legal expert and senior law lecturer at the University of Pretoria, Dr Llewyn Curlewis, highlighted the tension between Simelane and National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi. “There is a standoff between Simelane and Batohi on two grounds: the alleged loan with VBS Bank and access to digital information from the Zondo Commission. There is definitely no love lost between them,” Curlewis explained.

Curlewis suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa should act swiftly in response to the growing controversy. “The right thing to do is for Simelane to step aside. Perhaps President Ramaphosa should suspend her pending the final adjudication of these allegations. The ANC’s integrity commission is investigating and will make a recommendation to the National Executive Committee. Hopefully, this will persuade the President to intervene, although he does not have to wait for that.”

Curlewis pointed out that although Simelane claimed the VBS loan was lawful, she has failed to provide evidence of the loan or repayments. “If she were so certain of the legality of her loan, she would not hesitate to offer that information for scrutiny. But she has been evasive,” he remarked.

He also criticized Simelane for selectively addressing the media, dodging the core issue. “The minister is picking and choosing whom she wants to speak to, clouding interviews with allegations of discrimination by the banks. Yet, she avoids addressing her potential involvement in a backhand deal with VBS Bank.”

Curlewis emphasized that this conduct undermines the public’s trust in the justice system. “For the sake of taxpayers and the justice system, the correct thing to do is for Simelane to step back and clear her name before returning to her duties.”

He further warned that Simelane’s continued evasion could lead to serious legal consequences. “If she persists, there is a risk of perjury in the long run. If this matter ends up in court, the state may pursue charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and perjury, especially if no legal loan agreements are produced. It will require a serious explanation on her part,” Curlewis concluded.

VOC News

Photo: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development/ www.justice.gov.za