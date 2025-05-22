Justice Department Condemns Fatal Shooting Near Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town earlier this week.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the woman was declared dead at the scene.

“Mfuleni police are investigating the motive for the shooting. This incident comes amid growing public concern over the increasing number of shootings occurring near or inside the country’s courts,” SAPS stated.

The tragedy follows a similar incident last month, when a man was fatally shot inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

According to departmental spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi, the woman had no official business at the court on the day of the incident, and the matter was unrelated to court proceedings.

“Although the incident occurred outside the court premises, it remains a serious concern. The motive is still unknown, and SAPS is investigating,” Masibi added.