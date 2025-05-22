More VOCFM News

Justice Department Condemns Fatal Shooting Near Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town earlier this week.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the woman was declared dead at the scene.

“Mfuleni police are investigating the motive for the shooting. This incident comes amid growing public concern over the increasing number of shootings occurring near or inside the country’s courts,” SAPS stated.

The tragedy follows a similar incident last month, when a man was fatally shot inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

According to departmental spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi, the woman had no official business at the court on the day of the incident, and the matter was unrelated to court proceedings.

“Although the incident occurred outside the court premises, it remains a serious concern. The motive is still unknown, and SAPS is investigating,” Masibi added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app