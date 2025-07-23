Junior Boks Return Home as U20 World Champions

Several members of the Junior Springboks returned home on Monday after their historic triumph at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy. The South African squad went unbeaten throughout the tournament and claimed a 23-15 victory over New Zealand in the final, securing their first under-20 title in 13 years. Along the way, the team also overcame tough opponents, including Australia, England, Scotland, and Argentina.

A small but proud group of supporters gathered at the airport to welcome the players and coaching staff back home. Among them was a visibly proud Haashim Pead, who shared his reflections on the tournament with VOC News.

“It was an amazing experience. The weather certainly played its part when we got there. It was around 37 degrees and quite humid, so we had to adjust,” said Pead. “But other than that, the rugby and the tour itself were just amazing. I made new friends, and to me, that’s what matters most: building relationships with people.”

Pead admitted he was surprised by the support he received back home, especially from his Bo-Kaap community. “The only people I thought of were my family and friends. I didn’t think anyone else would be supporting me,” he said.

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Zaahid Appoles