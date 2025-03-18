Joshlin Smith Trial: Cross-Examination of key witness begins on day 12

The trial into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith enters its 12th day on Tuesday (18 March), as key witness and former accused Laurentia Lombaard faces cross-examination by the defense.

Joshlin vanished on 19 February 2024, from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay and is yet to be found.

Her mother Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn are currently on trial and face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

The trio have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

On Monday (17 March), Lombaard concluded her evidence-in-chief for the state after three days on the stand. Her cross-examination is expected to be extensive.

During her testimony, Lombaard admitted to initially lying to the police out of fear.

“I was very nervous, scared of the police, and high,” she told the court.

She also revealed that a sangoma allegedly sought Joshlin for her “eyes and skin.”

Appealing to anyone who might have information, she added:

“Wherever she is… I plead with whoever may have the child, please bring her home. I hope she is alive. I am so sorry that I was involved.”

Kelly’s Sister Testifies

Also taking the stand on Monday was Kelly Smith’s sister, Mickeyla Daniels, a constable with Public Order Policing in Upington, Northern Cape.

Daniels described her relationship with Kelly as distant but maintained they shared a sisterly bond when they did see each other.

She testified that Kelly never had a stable phone number, making communication difficult.

Daniels recalled asking Kelly about Joshlin’s whereabouts and was met with a cryptic response.

“In her own words, she said: ‘My sister, my kind is hier in die plakkerskamp. Iemand wil my kind verkoop, maar Saldanha is nou ’n hotspot.’” (My child is here in the informal settlement. Someone wants to sell my child, but Saldanha is currently a hotspot.)

Daniels further testified that Kelly seemed more focused on discussing political figure Gayton McKenzie, who had bought clothes for her children.

“The more I asked about Joshlin, the more she went on about Gayton buying clothes,” Daniels said.

She also recounted a social media fallout with Kelly after McKenzie took her to a Spur restaurant.

“Gayton was interviewing Kelly live, and I was watching. She then said I claimed the child was sold for R20,000. That’s when I commented and asked Gayton to add me to the live. I told him what Kelly had said about her child still being in the informal settlement, that someone wanted to sell her, and that Saldanha was a hotspot. Kelly then attacked me, saying I must stop lying and that I wouldn’t get a promotion,” Daniels testified.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels