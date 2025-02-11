More VOCFM News

Jacob Zuma orders daughter to apologize for remarks on Floyd Shivambu

In his capacity as MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma has directed his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, to issue a public apology for her social media comments about the party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

Zuma-Sambudla sparked controversy after calling Shivambu “useless” and “the worst thing that happened to MK,” leading to backlash from party members.

She now faces an ultimatum—either publicly apologize or face disciplinary action.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, political analyst Dr. Shingai Mangiza Mutiza noted the unusual nature of the situation.

“This is something we have never seen before. While disagreements among family members within political parties are not uncommon, this is the first time we’ve seen such a fallout play out so publicly. Then again, this year has been full of surprises within politics, not just in South Africa but globally.”

Mutiza also highlighted the potential consequences of Zuma-Sambudla’s comments.

“Most political party constitutions include clauses about the decorum of members. One of the key stipulations is that if a member brings the party or its leadership into disrepute—whether on a public platform or otherwise—there will be consequences.”

Listen to the full interview below:

Photo: @DZumaSambudla/X

