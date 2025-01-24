Israeli violence heightens in the West Bank

By Daanyaal Matthews

An increase in violence in the West Bank following the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel could pose a threat to the hostage deal in Gaza. This comes as Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights NGO working in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, released footage showcasing agent provocateurs stoking violence in the West Bank, alleging that the intent is to sabotage the hostage deal in Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Osama Nazzal, a journalist in the West Bank, has further stressed the dire state of Palestinians in the West Bank by stating that the Israeli regime has increased security checks, denied Palestinians the right to free movement, and responded with violence to those opposed to the increased restrictions.

“All the routes of the West Bank are controlled by Israeli checkpoints. We are talking about 3.5 million Palestinian citizens denied the right to free movement. For example, if you want to leave your village for your workplace in the nearby city, you cannot do that because Israeli forces are manning the checkpoints and preventing people’s travel. And, if any people gather, any groups to cross the checkpoints, Israeli forces will shoot at them, fire bullets and tear gas canisters, and abduct and humiliate them,” reports Nazzal.