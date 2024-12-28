Israeli soldiers set fire to the last hospital in northern Gaza

Media reports indicate that Israeli military attacks have caused significant destruction to nearly all of the last remaining hospitals in Northern Gaza. This situation escalated following an incident where Israeli soldiers stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital and set parts of the facility on fire. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, dozens of staff members, including the director Hussam Abu Safia, have been taken for interrogation. The fate of many patients remains unknown after the troops forcibly evacuated the medical facility.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay