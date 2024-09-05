Salt River, Cape Town  5 September 2024

Israeli prisoners calls out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for sabotaging the prisoner exchange deal

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas noted the convening of the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Wednesday with American, British, and French support to discuss the file of what it refers to as “Zionist” prisoners held by the resistance.

The resistance added that the meeting raises, “signs of surprise and dismay in light of the state of disruption that the Council is facing, under the American and Western will, which obstruct it from assuming its role in stopping the crimes and violations of the occupation.”

“The occupation’s attempt to impose its false narrative about the cause of the death of the six prisoners held by the resistance is a blatant continuation of the series of lies that no one is fooled by anymore,” stressed Hamas.

The statements come following Hamas’ release of videos depicting Israeli prisoners expressing fear and concern for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s pro-war stance, killing and injuring innocent Israeli civilians in the process.

“Netanyahu and his terrorist army are the ones who bear full responsibility for the killing of the six prisoners. Netanyahu’s bet on the policy of military escalation and the attempt to liberate the prisoners by force has failed. It has led to the killing of more of them at the hands of his army,” reiterated Hamas.

Meanwhile, Hamas released a video of an Israeli captive Alexander Lobanov who addressed Netanyahu and members of his government, saying: “And now you continue to fail in every attempt to release us alive.”

Furthermore, another Israeli captive Carmel Gat expressed fear and concerns amid Israel’s bombardment saying, “I hope I have a family left to return to.”

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

