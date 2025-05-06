More VOCFM News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to strike back against Yemen’s Houthis

Following reports of Yemen’s Houthis that launched a missile targeting the perimeter of Israel’s main airport, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that they will strike back.

“Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport and, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” he said in a post on X.

Speaking on the VOC’s PM Drive show, Senior researcher at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), Naeem Jeena, said the Houthis are “not shy” to take responsibility for their actions and are proud of their support for Palestine.

“The Americans are trying to do to Yemen what the Israelis are doing to Gaza by preventing aid from entering and bombing indiscriminately, but the Ansarullah (Houthi group) is not backing down,” explained Jeena.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latest on this

Photo: @Ahmed_hassan_za [Shared by @IRIran_Military/X]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

