Israeli forces kill ‘soul of my soul’ grandad Khaled Nabhan in air strike on Gaza

A Palestinian grandfather, who grieved for his three-year-old granddaughter after she was killed in an Israeli air strike last year, was killed in another Israeli attack on central Gaza today.

Khaled Nabhan won widespread recognition last November when his three-year-old granddaughter, Reem, and her five-year-old brother, Tariq, were killed in an attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Images of Nabhan made headlines as he embraced the lifeless body of his granddaughter, bidding farewell as he kissed her eyes and stroked her hair and face, calling her the “soul of my soul”.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Nabhan was killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat camp today.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza.

Source: Middle East Monitor