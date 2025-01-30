More VOCFM News

Israeli forces are forcing residents to leave their homes in the Tulkarm refugee camp

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid a ceasefire agreement, a Quds News Network (QNN) correspondent confirmed that Israeli forces are forcing residents to leave their homes in the Tulkarm refugee camp. This comes as the Israeli occupation executes its aggression, marking the third consecutive day.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a Palestinian, Badee Dwaik, President of the National Association of Human Rights Defenders (on Al Khalil and Ibrahimi Mosque), confirmed the Israeli occupation forces are still accelerating the aggression in the West Bank.

“The Israeli forces have invaded Jenin, West Bank, and Tulkarm refugee camp, and recently they killed people in the camp. They have forced Palestinians to leave their refugee camps and homes,” he explained.

“The Israeli forces are trying to showcase some victory in the West Bank because they were unsuccessful in clearing out Gaza, leaving the Palestinians in Gaza undefeated,” added Dwaik.

*Listen to the full interview here

Photo: @QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

