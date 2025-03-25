Israeli Apartheid Week: “Too many people are still purchasing brands that support the genocide of Palestinians”

By Kouthar Sambo

Used as a grassroots mobilization tool to demonstrate global support for Palestinians, this year’s Israeli Apartheid Week comes at a critical time, as South Africa faces mounting international pressure—particularly from the U.S., a key ally of Israel known to be fueling the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Koebra Peters, a spokesperson for Conscious Consumers for Palestine, emphasized that the campaign’s focus is on encouraging the boycott of Israeli and Zionist-affiliated brands while promoting safe, ethical alternatives.

“We find that far too many people are still purchasing brands that support the genocide of Palestinians—some unknowingly, which is why we aim to educate our community. Unfortunately, there are also those who continue to do so knowingly,” Peters stated.

“Our goal is to reach the hearts of those willing to make a change because boycotting holds real power. Supporting and empowering local small businesses ensures that we never have to rely on oppressive corporations that seek to harm us,” she added.

Photo: @QudsNen/X