Israel uses internationally prohibited weapons, causing Palestinian bodies to evaporate

By Kouthar Sambo

“We demand the formation of an international committee to investigate the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the terrorist occupation army in the northern Gaza Strip that caused evaporation of bodies.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas following the testimonies given by the residents and doctors in the northern Gaza Strip.

“After the raids and massacres carried out against innocent civilians along with confirmed cases of attacks using weapons and ammunition that caused the evaporation of bodies, strongly suggest that the terrorist occupation army is using internationally prohibited weapons during the brutal genocidal campaign that has been ongoing for 53 days in the northern Gaza Strip,” asserted Hamas.

The resistance further called on the international community to condemn the ongoing attacks imposed by the Israeli occupation and to investigate the type of ammunition used.

“We call on the international community and the United Nations to form a specialized international investigation committee, enter the northern Gaza Strip, and reveal the nature of the ammunition used by the fascist occupation army that led to these injuries and unknown cases, and also to reveal the truth of the widespread violations of international laws against defenseless civilians,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X