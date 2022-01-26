Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Israel: soldier imprisoned for Tik Tok video of him firing into Gaza

An Israeli soldier has been sentenced to 10 days in a military prison after he uploaded a video of himself on TikTok shooting in the air towards the Gaza Strip. He was on duty at the nominal border at the time.

The clip was filmed by another person. It shows the soldier firing his rifle over the border fence towards the Gaza Strip; music is playing in the background.

Senior officers found that the shooting did not fit with “open fire” regulations, reported the Times of Israel. “The soldier’s behaviour in the video does not conform to the norms expected of soldiers and commanders,” said the Israel Defence Forces.

The IDF bans Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from entering the 300-metre area adjacent to the border fence. Those who do so face being shot or arrested.

Gaza has been under a strict Israeli siege for 14 years and subjected to repeated military offensives. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded during that period, and infrastructure has been destroyed, often irreparably. The siege has created a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Middle East Monitor


