More VOCFM News

Israel quietly expands in West Africa citing concerns about a “global terror” spillover

By Kouthar Sambo

“I have cautioned elsewhere that the Sahel region is vulnerable; however, this vulnerability should be addressed by African states themselves.”

This is according to international relations expert Dr Chidochashe Nyere, responding to reports of Israel’s growing presence in West Africa. The expansion has been led by Roey Gilad, Israel’s Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Gilad cited the Sahel’s increasing security challenges, describing the region as “vulnerable to extremist threats,” and expressed concern over the potential for “global terror” to spill over—an issue Israel claims is of growing importance.

However, analysts and critics have labelled Israel’s concerns as ironic, pointing to its own ongoing aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. They argue that Israel’s involvement in the region may be motivated by strategic interests rather than purely security concerns.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @Denmark_UN/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app