Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion in Lebanon

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinian media reported that Israel’s Military Chief, Herzi Halevi, informed of a potential ground invasion in Lebanon earlier this week. This comes as Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fires, leaving thousands displaced and injuring scores of innocent civilians in Lebanon, including children.

Halevi added that Israeli air attacks aim to destroy Hezbollah’s infrastructure. Early reports revealed that the Israeli occupation forces claimed to have killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah. This comes as the Israeli forces launched a massive air attack on the Lebanese group’s headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday evening (27 September).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Friday, Dr Firoz Osman, an Executive Member from the Media Review Network, rehashed how the Israelisgot a bloody nosein 2006 as they fled South Lebanon, as the Israeli occupation undermined Hezbollah’s response.

“This is a psychological ploy to threaten and create fear amongst the Lebanese, but Hezbollah will probably welcome the ground troops with a fiery response,remarked Osman.

Meanwhile, The global provider of credit ratings, Moody’s Ratings, has downgraded Israel’s credit rating by two notches toBaa1fromA2,maintaining a negative outlook following the escalated Israeli attacks in Lebanon. 

“The key driver for the downgrade is our view that geopolitical risk has intensified significantly further, to very high levels, with material negative consequences for creditworthiness in both the near and longer term,” stated Moody’s.

*Feel free to take a listen as Osman delves into further discussion on this topic.

Photo: QudsNen/X

