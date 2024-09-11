Israel forces kills US citizen while volunteering

By Kouthar Sambo

Israel has been increasing and expanding its attacks in the West Bank as videos and images have made the rounds on social media depicting displaced Palestinians injured and killed as a result of attacks on their tents.

Furthermore, the targeting of a United States (US) citizen last week, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was volunteering in the West Bank and was killed by Israeli forces, has caused outrage. According to early media reports, the US has not conducted an independent investigation on the matter and is awaiting Israel to present its findings.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, Gaza journalist Osama Nazzal, reported from Palestine, stating that what happened is a common occurrence.

“As the Israeli occupation forces storm into the Palestinian villages, the citizens, even Israeli citizens, then defend their villages by confronting the Israeli forces. There also volunteers (as in the case of Eygi) coming from around the world to assist Palestinians in defending their land and to assist them in the invasion of Israeli forces,” explained Nazzal.

“Israeli forces no longer respect the right of foreign activists to participate in peaceful rallies and resistance,” added Nazzal.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that an Israeli inquiry concluded that it is “highly likely” that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was “unintentionally” killed by an Israeli sniper during a peaceful protest against Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank.

*Feel free to listen further as he outlines the latest developments.

Photo: QudsNen/X