Iran says two soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on military bases

Israeli army says its response to ‘months of attacks’ by Iran was complete and warns Tehran against retaliation.

The Iranian army said two soldiers have been killed in Israeli air strikes that targeted military bases, after Israel said it had “completed” its attack and warned against any retaliation.

The Israeli army struck military sites in Iran after 2am on Saturday (22:30 GMT on Friday) in response to what it said were months of attacks by “Iran and its proxies” in the region.

Hours later the Israeli military said it had “completed” the strikes and “achieved its objectives”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran was “entitled and obligated to defend itself against external aggressive acts” after the attacks on its soil.

Iran’s air defence headquarters, in a statement, confirmed that bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran were hit but the attacks were “successfully countered”.

“Though minor damages were caused in some areas, and the extent of the incident is currently under investigation,” it said. There was no immediate indication that oil or missile sites were hit.