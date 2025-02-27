Iran says it will not negotiate with the US under pressure and sanctions

By Kouthar Sambo

“Iran and the United States (US) are not the best of friends. Iran has indicated they want to pursue a peaceful nuclear program that will allow them to produce their own nuclear power and the US stated they would not allow that.”

This is according to international relations expert and Mail and Guardian columnist Donovan Williams during an interview on the PM Drive show.

Williams contextualised the situation between Iran and the US after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would not engage in direct talks with the US.

According to Al Jazeera: “Iran’s position regarding nuclear talks is clear and we will not negotiate under pressure and sanctions,” Aragchi said during a televised joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tehran on Tuesday, 25 February (2025).

His remarks came after the US imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry.

