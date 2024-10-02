Iran missile strike on Israel heightens tensions in the Middle East

By Ragheema Mclean

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile strike on Israel that took place on Tuesday evening (1 October).

The IRGC stated that the attack was in retaliation for the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The missile strikes triggered alarms across several Israeli cities and towns.

According to reports from Israel and it’s ally the United States, nearly 200 projectiles were fired by Iran. However, both militaries claim to have intercepted and destroyed the majority of the missiles and that little damage was caused.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, renowned Middle East academic Dr. Azzam Tamimi said it is difficult to assess the full extent of the damage on Israel.

“The Americans and Israelis both claim that the Iranian retaliation did not cause significant harm, but footage shows rockets striking areas within occupied Palestine. The true impact remains unclear.”

Tamimi added that the timing of the attack caught many off guard.

“Unlike previous strikes, this one came suddenly, with American intelligence issuing warnings to Israel just hours before the attack began.”

“So long as Israel has a blank check from the Americans, they feel confident they can take on any adversary in the region. This confidence is evident in the tone of statements made by Netanyahu and his generals.”

Photo: @QudsNen/X