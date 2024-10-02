Salt River, Cape Town  2 October 2024

Iran launches a barrage of missiles at Israel

By Kouthar Sambo

As Israel launches its ongoing attacks in Lebanon at an exponential rate, Iran has launched unprecedented missiles against Israel on Tuesday night. This follows videos and images making the rounds on social media, depicting a barrage of missiles launched at Israel.

According to early reports, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it fired missiles at Israel in response to the Israeli attacks against people in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Additionally, the IRGC said it has no intention of harming civilians as the missiles were targeted at three military bases in the Tel Aviv area.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a journalist in Jenin, West Bank, Osama Nazzal, said the missiles had an impact and served as a message to Israel.

“The missiles dropped by Iran on Israel are not targeted at civilians as this is the job of Israel to kill civilians. But it affected the occupation’s military bases and the move is a reflection of the parallels of power,” explained Nazzal.

*Feel free to listen further as he delves into conversation on this matter.

Photo: Sourced [screenshot]

