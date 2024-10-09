IPSA unveils state-of-the-art campus expansion to enhance Islamic scholarship

By Ragheema Mclean

The International Peace College South Africa (IPSA) has soft launched its new state-of-the-art campus, marking a significant milestone in expanding its offerings in Islamic scholarship and research.

Nestled in the heart of Rylands in Gatesville, the new facilities blend serene and tranquil features with modern amenities, creating the perfect environment for learning and teaching.

The campus upgrade, which began in December 2023, is scheduled for completion in August 2025.

Speaking to VOC News, IPSA’s CEO and principal, Dr. Shaykh Dawood Terblanche, revealed that the expansion will increase the college’s capacity to accommodate 350 students, up from its current 150.

“The completed project will involve a comprehensive revamp of both the IPSA campus and the adjacent Habibia Orphanage,” said Dr. Terblanche.

The construction is divided into four phases. Phases one and two have already been completed, featuring modernized classrooms and administrative spaces.

“Phase Three will introduce a 350 to 400-seater conference room, a library, and two language laboratories. Phase Four will upgrade the existing orphanage, expanding its capacity to house over 40 children and adding amenities such as a paddle court and a coffee shop,” Dr. Terblanche explained.

Looking ahead, IPSA is also working toward the accreditation of additional qualifications, including a PhD in Islamic Studies, a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), a Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Psychology, and a Higher Certificate in Islamic Entrepreneurship.

IPSA’s board chairperson, Hafith Adv Aboobaker Mahomed, highlighted the broader vision behind the expansion:

“We aim to raise the standard of IPSA to not only be an Islamic college but a leading institution in higher Islamic thought and research. This achievement is a testament to everyone who contributed to the project.”

Furthermore, the upgrades have generated significant excitement and anticipation among students.

Saajedah Moodley (21), a third-year student BA Islamic Studies student, shared her enthusiasm:

“The new classrooms, smart boards, and digital advancements will make learning more accessible and enjoyable.”

Nu’aymaan Adams (22), another BA Islamic Studies student, expressed her appreciation for the improvements:

“The new facilities are refreshing and much more accommodating for students and lecturers alike.”

For third-year student Nabeelah Esack (22), the campus’s outdoor classroom is a standout feature:

“It adds a unique ambience to the learning environment. I’m also excited about the new modules, especially the introduction of psychology in the honours program.”

As South Africa’s first Islamic tertiary private institution accredited by the Department of Higher Education and Training, IPSA has made significant strides since its inception in 2005.

