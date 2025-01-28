IPID reveals heavy case load amid persistent backlogs

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has revealed that each of its investigators handles approximately 300 cases annually, highlighting the challenges of effective police oversight.

In its latest annual report, covering the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, IPID disclosed that it employs 167 investigators nationwide.

Despite completing investigations into 4,667 cases during the financial year, the directorate is still grappling with a backlog of over 15,000 cases.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping highlighted the strain on the system:

“We do have a very limited number of investigators. We have strategies in place to try and beef up our investigation capacity. For instance, we repurpose some support roles into investigative positions when vacancies arise, following due processes with the DPSA [Department of Public Service and Administration].”

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Chairperson of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition, Llewellyn MacMaster, expressed concern over the report’s findings:

“It’s a double-edged sword. We need a culture within SAPS that reduces the number of cases referred to IPID. At the same time, with their limited personnel, IPID cannot effectively manage the overwhelming number of cases they’re dealing with.”

MacMaster also pointed to broader issues within the South African Police Service (SAPS):

“Many township police stations are severely understaffed and under-resourced, which hampers their ability to function effectively. Adding to this, criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated.”

Listen to the full interview on News Beat below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile