IPID investigates minors death as result of alleged police brutality

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of 13-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries following a shootout between local authorities and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

On Saturday police services were called to Avonwood, Elsies River, where they were shot at, and in an attempt to defend themselves, they fired rubber bullets at the alleged perpetrators. Residents claim the minor child died due to police brutality.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, community activist Claudine Coleridge said police brutality is not uncommon in the Elsies River area, and no one takes accountability.

“There are several versions of what happened that day. Residents are accusing the police members of being intoxicated when they arrived on the scene and this caused uproar in the community when they found out the minor died,” she added.

Listen to full interview here: