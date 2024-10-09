Salt River, Cape Town  9 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

IPID investigates minors death as result of alleged police brutality

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of 13-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries following a shootout between local authorities and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

On Saturday police services were called to Avonwood, Elsies River, where they were shot at, and in an attempt to defend themselves, they fired rubber bullets at the alleged perpetrators. Residents claim the minor child died due to police brutality.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, community activist Claudine Coleridge said police brutality is not uncommon in the Elsies River area, and no one takes accountability.

“There are several versions of what happened that day. Residents are accusing the police members of being intoxicated when they arrived on the scene and this caused uproar in the community when they found out the minor died,” she added.

Listen to full interview here:

 

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app