From the news desk

IPID calls for patience amid investigation into the death of man in custody at Bellville police station

IPID has appealed for patience amid the investigation into the death of man in custody at Bellville police station.

Spokesperson Grace Langa says police are reported to have left Wayne Thomas cuffed to a burglar door in an office, while searching for a second suspect in the case assault case for which he was detained. Langa says upon officers’ return, the 27-year-old was found hanging in a kneeling position.

The family has since demanded justice and accountability, with provincial safety structures backing their call. Langa assured transparency but warned that pressuring investigators could compromise the case.


