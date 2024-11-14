By Kouthar Sambo

After the spread of misinformation over South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola cleared the notion, stating that taxpayers were paying for the case lodged in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and not any other foreign funder.

The clarification comes after a recent visit to the United Kingdom by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Helen Zille, who claimed she believed the African National Congress (ANC) government had been prompted by Iran to launch the case. Lamola did not call anyone out directly after providing the necessary clarity.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, member of the SA Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) coalition Roshan Dadoo, deemed the situation as what she calls a “smear campaign.” She added the aspersions being cast are rather “racist” implicating that South Africa is incapable of acting on their own.

“The aspersions shield Israel from accountability towards Palestinians and undermine a just case firmly rooted in international law. It is absurd to suggest we were forced to take Israel to the ICJ, and it is also racist because it implies South Africans are unable to think independently,” explained Dadoo.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X