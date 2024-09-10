By Rachel Mohamed

As South Africa observes International Literacy Day designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), it is important to highlight South Africa’s poor literacy rates.

VOC News took to the streets to gauge public opinion on literacy in the country. Cape Town residents voiced their concerns, stating the literacy rate in South Africa is poor considering the youth are struggling to get employment and some are even dropping out of school.

“It is important to get children reading at a young age because it helps to build and improve their vocabulary. Reading is good, and I encourage parents to enforce reading in their children. It is empowering and at the same time gives them more knowledge and wisdom,” explained residents.

“In an era dominated by technology and rapid information exchange. The timeless value of literature remains unparalleled. There is so much value in getting our children to read that from the moment a child turns the pages of the book, they embark on a journey of discovery, imagination, and growth.

Reading is not merely a skill but a gateway to understanding ourselves and the world. Literature serves as a mirror and a window; it reflects our own experiences and emotions, allowing young readers to see themselves in stories and characters play them out, and talk about them at school.

Simultaneously, it opens a window to new perspectives, cultures, and ideas fostering empathy and understanding through literature. Children learn to appreciate diversity and cultivate a sense of compassion for other people; that is what we need from our kids today,” added a citizen.

With the National Treasury budget cuts on the cards, many people felt that literacy in the country’s education sector would be negatively impacted.

Speaking on the VOC Sunday Live show, the Managing Director at ‘The Bookery’ Lunga Nqadolo said that International Literacy is a day to celebrate because it brings more attention to the level of illiteracy not only in South Africa but across the globe.

This year’s theme is to promote multilingual education literacy for mutual understanding and peace.

For this reason, the NPO believes it is important that books written by multilingual authors be in the children’s languages, especially their mother tongue since South Africa is a multilingual country with 12 official languages. This will ensure that children understand books and have a peaceful atmosphere surrounding the schools.