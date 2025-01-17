Inmates achieve 96.2% pass rate in 2024 matric exams

A total of 171 learners from 17 correctional schools nationwide participated in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams, with 104 learners achieving bachelor’s passes.

The results were announced by Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald during an awards ceremony at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre on Friday, 17 January.

Minister Groenewald’s announcement follows the release of the final National Senior Certificate results for the matric class of 2024 by Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, on Monday.

“Matriculants, now you have contributed to the building of the nation. You are contributing to a better nation,” Groenewald said, commending the learners’ efforts. “You took up the pen to write an exam [and] you were successful. You must also remember that by now you still have to take a pen to make a success of your life when you leave our facilities.”

This year’s results mark a record-breaking achievement for correctional schools, with 96.2% pass rate, a 3% increase from the previous year.

Out of the 17 correctional schools, 13 achieved a 100% pass rate.

These include Usethubeni Youth in KwaZulu-Natal, Cradock in the Eastern Cape, Thuto Kitso in North West, Brandvlei Youth Centre in the Western Cape, Qalakabusha in KwaZulu-Natal, Baviaanspoort Youth Centre in Gauteng, and Ekuseni in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It makes me, and it makes the department proud so you should also be proud.”

He said that these results, many candidates are now eligible to pursue higher education.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels