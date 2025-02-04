Informal traders concerned over economic impact of tobacco control bill

The National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa (NITASA) has raised concerns over the potential economic fallout of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, warning that it could devastate the livelihoods of informal traders.

This comes as Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health concluded its public hearings on the bill, which introduces stricter measures to curb smoking and limit exposure to tobacco smoke.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee Sibongiseni Dhlomo confirmed that 27 public hearings were held across South Africa’s nine provinces.

The final hearing took place in George, Western Cape, where more than 100 attendees engaged in the discussion, and 30 individuals made oral submissions.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, NITASA president Rosheda Muller stressed that while the health risks of smoking are acknowledged, the bill poses a serious economic threat to over six million informal traders who rely on tobacco sales.

“We need to understand that cigarettes are not illegal products. However, the bill will place informal traders under severe pressure by criminalizing them for selling tobacco as part of their livelihood,” said Muller.

She added that informal traders, who operate from corner shops, taxi ranks, and within communities will be disproportionately affected by the proposed restrictions on cigarette displays.

Key changes in the bill:

• A ban on smoking in public places such as restaurants, workplaces, and public transport, with fines of up to R500.

• A prohibition on cigarette vending machines.

• Plain packaging requirements for tobacco products.

• Strict limitations on how tobacco products are displayed at points of sale.

Public health advocates, however, have welcomed the bill, citing its potential to reduce smoking rates and protect South Africans, particularly young people, from tobacco-related harm.

The bill now awaits further parliamentary processes before it can be passed into law.

Listen to the full interview with Rosheda Muller below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels