Indonesia joins BRICS, boosting global south collaboration

Brazil has confirmed that Indonesia will join BRICS as a full member, marking an expansion of the emerging economies bloc. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, views BRICS membership as a strategic move to enhance collaboration with other developing countries. This decision, reached by consensus, aligns with BRICS’ expansion goals outlined at the 2023 Johannesburg summit.

Professor Christopher Isike, a Professor of African Politics and International Relations at the University of Pretoria, hailed the move as positive for the Global South. He stated, “It is good for Indonesia, a country that has historically represented the Global South, especially in times of conflict, and it brings significant economic and political benefits for Indonesia.”

He further emphasized that BRICS membership will strengthen ties between Indonesia and other members of the BRICS bloc.

Listen to the full audio below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay