Increased police presence at Nyanga taxi rank after devastating fire

Police has deployed additional officers to the Nyanga taxi rank following a fire on Sunday night (9 February) that destroyed 13 taxis, four sprinter buses, and a civilian vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene after flames were seen engulfing several vehicles. SAPS detectives have opened a case of arson, but no arrests have been made yet.

Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed the investigation:

“Western Cape police are investigating a case of arson after a number of minibus taxis were set alight at the Nyanga taxi rank. The incident prompted the deployment of additional forces to the area to restore calm.”

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Nyanga CPF Cluster Chairperson Martin Makasi said that while speculation around the motive continues no concrete evidence has emerged.

“At this stage, we cannot confirm the cause of the fire as there is no proof to back any claims. However, we do note that the Nyanga terminus is a stronghold and headquarters of CATA (Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association), so whatever is happening there clearly indicates that it is directed at the taxi organization that operates in the area.”

He also highlighted the broader impact of the incident:

“The Nyanga terminus is not only used by Nyanga residents but also by surrounding communities. Around 17,000 people rely on this taxi rank daily. This fire has a negative impact on commuters, preventing workers from getting to their jobs on time and affecting school learners. Schools in the surrounding areas are also uneasy, knowing that violence could break out at any moment.”

