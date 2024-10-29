Impeachment inquiry recommended for ex-Chief Justice Mogoeng

The Judicial Conduct Committee has recommended that former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng face an impeachment inquiry due to dishonesty allegations made by ex-judge president John Hlophe. This development highlights critical questions around judicial accountability and integrity within South Africa’s legal system.

A Researcher at Judges Matter Mbekezeli Benjamin, expressed reservations about the necessity of such an inquiry, saying, “I don’t think it is serious enough to warrant former Chief Justice Mogoeng’s impeachment, especially considering the broader context.”

Benjamin suggested that the complaint may be retaliatory, filed by Hlophe in response to an earlier complaint against him, adding that the facts preceding the allegations require careful examination.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay