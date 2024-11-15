By Kouthar Sambo

Illegal miners allegedly trapped in mines in the North West are reportedly being starved. This follows allegations against the Vala Umgodi task teams, led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), accusing them of blocking routes used to deliver food and other necessities to the miners.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, human rights activist and critic Hassen Lorgat stated that while several factors contribute to this issue, extreme poverty is the primary driving force. He referred to the Auditor-General’s report, noting that the country has approximately 6,100 abandoned and unused mines.

“These miners see an opportunity to gain some reward from these sites. Syndicates are also involved, leveraging connections to pay for the minerals found. Due to high costs, the minerals are often sold in places like Dubai,” explained Lorgat.

He criticized the methods used to address illegal mining, likening them to tactics employed by Zionists against Palestinians. “Starvation is being used as a weapon against these miners, which is a violation of international law. While their criminal activities must be addressed, inhumane tactics cannot be justified,” Lorgat asserted.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen emphasized that the commission does not condone illegal activities but stressed that food and water cannot be withheld from the miners, regardless of their actions.

“There is a humanitarian element to consider. The miners should be arrested once they resurface, but in the meantime, food aid cannot be blocked. SAPS has, however, permitted assistance to bring the miners to the surface,” Nissen explained.

Additionally, the Ministry of Police and the Ministry of Defence visited the North West Province on Friday to address the ongoing operations targeting illegal mining in the Stilfontein area.

“The visit is part of efforts by SAPS and SANDF, under Operation Vala Umgodi, to ensure the safe return of illegal miners still underground. Despite repeated appeals, many miners have yet to come to the surface,” stated the Ministry of Police.

“To date, more than 1,000 individuals involved in illegal mining have resurfaced and been apprehended. SAPS remains committed to upholding law and order and urges remaining miners to comply with police directives to resurface,” the statement concluded.

Photo: sourced