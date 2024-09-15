Illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces storm Old City of Hebron in southern West Bank

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces on Saturday evening stormed the Old City of Hebron in the southern West Bank, forcing Palestinians to head back home, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Dozens of settlers, accompanied by dozens of Israeli soldiers, entered the Old City of Hebron, including the traditional Palestinian market areas,” eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The witnesses added that guides with illegal Israeli settlers forced local residents to stay indoors.

Badr Al-Daour, a merchant in the Old City, told Anadolu that “the storming of Hebron by settlers aims to drive out the residents.”

“When settlers come through the area, it means that life comes to a halt,” Al-Daour added.

He noted that the incursions were marked by “violations, offensive language, thefts, and vandalism.”

However, Al-Daour emphasized, “Despite the heavy military presence, life in the area of our ancestors and grandparents will not stop, no matter how much they try to create a hostile environment.”

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settler attacks have killed 19 Palestinians, injured over 785, and displaced 26 Bedouin communities since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli settler population in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, now exceeds 720,000, according to Israeli estimates.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid Israel’s devastating military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,000 victims, mostly women and children, since last 7 October.

At least 703 people, including 159, have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on 19 July that declared Israel’s decades-long Occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Source: Middle East Monitor