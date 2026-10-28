IEC Recruits More Than 18,000 Staff Ahead of Local Government Elections

With just one week to go before South Africans head to the polls on 4 November, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is intensifying its preparations to ensure the Local Government Elections run smoothly.

Western Cape Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse says voting stations will be open from 7am to 9pm on election day, urging voters to arrive early to avoid delays.

“Come election day, which is on Wednesday, our voting hours will be from seven o’clock till nine o’clock in the evening. We obviously urge voters always to arrive early on election day, so they can be serviced as soon as possible,” Hendrickse said.

He says the IEC has recruited more than 18,000 staff members to assist with election operations over the three-day period.

Hendrickse added that staffing arrangements are based on the number of registered voters in each voting district, rather than anticipated voter turnout.

The commission has also been exploring different ways to manage queues and improve the voting experience for residents.

The Local Government Elections will see voters elect representatives responsible for municipal governance and service delivery in their communities.

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