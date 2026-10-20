More VOCFM News

IEC partners with tech giants to combat election disinformation

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has partnered with Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and non-profit organisation Moxii Africa to combat disinformation and protect the integrity of next month’s local government elections.

The initiative aims to address deliberate misinformation campaigns and harmful content circulating on digital platforms during the election period.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the partnership gives the commission direct access to the platforms and a stronger ability to respond to election-related disinformation.
“Our partnership with digital platforms is critical to ensuring that voters have access to credible, accurate and trustworthy information to make informed political choices,” Mamabolo said.
He added that informed political choices depend on the free flow of accurate information.

The IEC has received more than 700 complaints about election-related content ahead of the polls, most of them linked to posts on X. Mamabolo said some complaints involve the unauthorised use of images generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence, although these have not yet significantly disrupted the electoral environment.

He warned that violations could result in fines of up to R200,000, prison sentences ranging from five to ten years, or the deregistration of candidates or political parties, depending on the offence and applicable legal provisions.

VOC News
Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app