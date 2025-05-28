IEC explores electronic voting as public concern mounts over corruption risks

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is once again exploring the possibility of introducing electronic voting (e-voting), with the proposal currently in the policy development phase. While the initiative is being positioned as a step toward modernising South Africa’s electoral process, it has sparked mixed reactions from the public, particularly concerns around the potential for vote tampering and manipulation.

A recent VOC News online poll revealed that nearly 50% of respondents do not believe e-voting can be implemented in South Africa without manipulation.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemula said the IEC has received over 100 public submissions so far and continues to invite South Africans to share their views.

“We are currently rolling out a 6-month public and stakeholder engagement process which will conclude at the end of September 2025. We are taking the conversation to all provinces so that all South Africans can engage on the pros and cons of electronic voting,” said Masemula.

He added that once the public engagement period closes in September, the IEC will begin reviewing submissions in October and aims to present a green paper—a draft policy document—by March 2026.

Pros and Cons of E-voting

Masemula said the commission has been carefully weighing the potential benefits and risks:

Pros:

Improved voter participation Enhanced democratic processes through the use of technology Faster and more efficient vote tabulation, leading to quicker results

Challenges:

Public trust and cybersecurity remain major concerns The digital divide: Many South Africans still lack access to digital infrastructure, which must be addressed to ensure inclusivity

“In order to implement this, should a decision be made to move forward with e-voting, public trust is paramount, along with ensuring strong cyber security. We also need to deal with the digital divide to make voting truly accessible and inclusive,” said Masemula.

