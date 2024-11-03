“I want her to be remembered as a human being” – Ghalik Jacobs reflects on Rayda Jacobs’ legacy

The South African literary world is mourning the loss of Rayda Jacobs, the celebrated author and filmmaker known for her unflinching storytelling and for giving voice to the authentic experiences of Muslim women in South Africa.

Jacobs passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

Her notable works, such as Eyes of the Sky , My Father’s Orchid , and the widely acclaimed Confessions of a Gambler, brought to life the complex identities and struggles faced by her community.

Reflecting on her legacy, her younger brother, Ghalik Jabos, shared with VOC News intimate memories of Rayda and what it was like growing up alongside her.

“Rayda was someone who looked at everybody in the same way… she treated everyone equally, regardless of race, religion, or class,” he recalled.

Filmmaker and writer Akiedah Mohamed described Jacobs as a storyteller who deeply valued the complexities of identity and faith.

“Although she received recognition, it wasn’t enough. I hope South Africa continues to honour her work by sharing her stories and adapting her work for new audiences,” Mohamed expressed.

