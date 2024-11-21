More VOCFM News

Hundreds left destitute as inferno rips through Capricorn

The City of Cape Town (COCT) has confirmed that the blaze that ripped through the Overberg Heights in Capricorn on Wednesday morning has left at least 300 people destitute.

The COCT Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan said assessments are ongoing.

“Indications are that approximately 100 structures were destroyed, and some 300 persons affected. An official count will be given once the registration process is completed,” she added.

Lategan said three minors sustained burn wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson said one fire fighter was also injured while attending to the blaze.

“A firefighter was injured and transported to a medical facility for treatment. No fatalities have been reported,” he added.

Ali Sablay, Project Manager for the humanitarian aid organization, Gift of the Givers said their teams will be visiting the area on Thursday to assess the damage and what is required for those affected by the blaze.

“Authorities are still in the process of registering the affected families. Strong winds exacerbated the fire making it challenging for the firefighters. Gift of the Givers teams distributed hot meals this evening to all those affected,” he added.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

